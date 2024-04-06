Dodgers acquire Connor Brogdon from Phillies

A week of Dodgers bullpen reshuffling continued on Saturday, with the team trading for right-hander Connor Brogdon, sending minor league left-hander Benony Robles to the Phillies.

Brogdon was off to a brutal start this season for Philadelphia, allowing runs in all three outings before getting designated for assignment on Tuesday. The right-hander allowed seven runs (six earned) with six walks and three strikeouts while recording only six outs in those games, including giving up a grand slam in the 10th inning to lose on Monday.

From Matt Gelb at The Athletic, who chronicled Brogdon’s final days with the Phillies:

“I mean, I don’t even know how many balls I’d thrown in a row before I showed him a strike,” Brogdon said. “So, at that point, I was just like, ‘Man, just throw the ball in the zone.’ Yeah. I mean, you just can’t leave a ball there to a big-league hitter. He’s going to hit it out.”

The 6’6 Brogdon is primarily a fastball-changeup pitcher with a healthy dose of a cutter mixed on. Drafted in the 10th round in 2017, the right-hander had a 3.88 ERA and 4.30 FIP in parts of five seasons with the Phillies. He’s held opponents to an average exit velocity of 86.7 mph in his career, nearly two ticks below the league average.

He had a 3.22 ERA and 3.17 xERA in 44 innings in 2022, and pitched four scoreless innings in that year’s World Series with seven strikeouts, including two of Yordan Alvarez.

The 29-year-old Brogdon is out of options, so he’ll need to be on the active roster whenever he joins the Dodgers, whether that’s in Chicago this weekend or in Minneapolis, where the team will start a three-game series against the Twins on Monday.

It’s been a busy transactional week for Dodgers relievers, including veteran non-roster invitees Nabil Crismatt and Dinelson Lamet getting called up from Triple-A. Crismatt earned a win in his only game, while Lamet pitched three times and recorded his first professional save. Both have since been designated for assignment, and no longer reside on the 40-man roster.

Left-hander Nick Ramirez was acquired by trade from the Yankees on Tuesday and is in Oklahoma City. Fellow southpaw Matt Gage, who was in OKC, was released Tuesday, but has since been re-signed on a minor league contract, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Dodgers also optioned Kyle Hurt the day after an eight-out performance, and someone will have to be sent down once Brogdon arrives.

Robles was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2017, and started the season on the roster of High-A Great Lakes, for whom he pitched last season. Robles, who turned 23 in October, had a 3.86 ERA and 38.6-percent strikeout rate in 33 games for the Loons in 2023, with 53 strikeouts and 19 walks in 32⅔ innings.