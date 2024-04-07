Dodgers Week 3: Shohei Ohtani heats up & a busy bullpen

The Dodgers came into this week with a 4-2 record, and added a 4-2 record on top of it. Getting there against the Giants and Cubs involved a pitching scramble, including one planned bullpen game followed soon after by two short starts from the rotation.

Three pitchers were removed from the 40-man roster in the last week, including one who was just added this week. The Dodgers also traded for two relievers, amid news that bullpen stalwart Brusdar Graterol won’t be available until mid-May at the earliest.

In all, the eight-man bullpen accounted for 60 percent of the innings, with bulk lefty Ryan Yarbrough leading the team in innings for the week, including a Sunday outing that helped set the rest of the relievers up to pitch on good rest for the upcoming series in Minnesota.

Batter of the week

Shohei Ohtani heated up this week with six extra-base hits, including this first two home runs with the Dodgers. His first homer, Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, had such an aftermath that team executive VP and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen telling Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, “We’re going to review the process” for fans who catch souvenir baseballs.

Ohtani ended his week with four consecutive two-hit affairs, slugged .833 during the week and drove in five runs.

Pitcher of the week

Yoshinobu Yamamoto recorded his second consecutive start with five scoreless innings. On Saturday against the Cubs, Yamamoto escaped bases-loaded jams in the first two innings, then was dominant, retiring his last 10 batters faced to finish with eight walks in his five frames.

Week 3 results

4-2 record

30 runs scored (5.00 per game)

29 runs allowed (4.83 per game)

.516 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

8-4 record

69 runs scored (5.75 per game)

60 runs allowed (5.00 per game)

.564 pythagorean win percentage (7-5)

Miscellany

Gimme five: The Dodgers scored five or more runs in each of their first 10 games this season, which tied for the most in National League history to open a season. The only major league team in the modern era (1901-present) with a longer season-opening streak was the 1932 Yankees, who scored five or more runs in their first 13 games.

The Dodgers’ five-run streak ended on Saturday in Chicago.

Saving the best for last: Dinelson Lamet was not on the 40-man roster at the beginning of the week, nor was he at the end of the week. The 31-year-old veteran started the week in Triple-A before he was called up to the majors on Monday. Lamet pitched two innings to finish Monday’s blowout win and then, on Wednesday and only a handful of relievers available after a busy bullpen week, Lamet was asked to close out a one-run lead over the Giants. Lamet began his professional career in 2014 in the Dominican Summer League with the Padres. Ten years later, in his 218th appearance between the majors and minors, and his 85th relief outing, Lamet struck out two and induced a groundout to earn his first-ever save. After pitching three times in the four games and five days in which he was active, Lamet was designated for assignment on Saturday.

Transactions

Monday: Lamet was called up from Oklahoma City. To make roster room, Nabil Crismatt was designated for assignment after getting called up (and earning the win in relief) the day before).

Tuesday: Outfielder Taylor Trammell was claimed off waivers from the Mariners. Southpaw Matt Gage was released.

Tuesday: Left-hander Nick Ramirez was acquired from the Yankees for cash. Brusdar Graterol was moved to the 60-day IL.

Wednesday: Jason Heyward landed on the injured list with lower back tightness, and Trammell was activated.

Thursday: Crismatt cleared waivers and was sent outright to Oklahoma City.

Saturday: Gus Varland was recalled from OKC after a busy bullpen day Friday, and Lamet was designated for assignment.

Saturday: Right-hander Connor Brogdon was acquired from the Phillies for minor league southpaw Benony Robles.

Game results

Week 3 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Ohtani 24 6 9 3 2 5 0 2 5 26 0.375 0.423 0.833 1.256 Barnes 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.500 0.500 0.500 1.000 Freeman 21 5 8 2 0 3 1 3 4 25 0.381 0.480 0.476 0.956 Betts 22 7 6 1 1 1 1 5 5 27 0.273 0.407 0.545 0.953 Rojas 10 1 3 0 1 3 0 0 3 10 0.300 0.300 0.600 0.900 Smith 19 2 7 2 0 4 0 1 2 21 0.368 0.381 0.474 0.855 T. Hernández 22 3 7 0 1 8 1 2 7 24 0.318 0.375 0.455 0.830 Muncy 19 3 4 2 0 2 0 2 11 21 0.211 0.286 0.316 0.602 K. Hernández 15 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 4 15 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400 Outman 15 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 8 16 0.133 0.188 0.200 0.388 Lux 12 1 1 1 0 1 0 2 5 14 0.083 0.214 0.167 0.381 Taylor 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 18 0.000 0.111 0.000 0.111 Trammell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Offense 200 30 52 12 5 29 3 20 61 222 0.260 0.329 0.415 0.744

Week 3 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Yamamoto 1 1-0 5.0 3 0 0 2 8 0.00 1.000 Paxton 1 1-0 5.0 4 0 0 5 5 0.00 1.800 Stone 1 0-1 3.0 4 5 1 3 5 3.00 2.333 Glasnow 1 1-0 6.0 4 3 3 2 7 4.50 1.000 Miller 1 0-2 1.7 4 5 5 2 3 27.00 3.600 Starters 5 3-2 20.7 19 13 9 14 28 3.92 1.597 Vesia 2 0-0 2.7 0 0 0 2 1 0.00 0.750 Lamet 3 0-0, Sv 4.3 2 2 1 2 3 2.08 0.923 Kelly 3 0-0 3.0 3 1 1 0 5 3.00 1.000 Brasier 3 0-0 3.0 2 1 1 1 5 3.00 1.000 Phillips 2 0-0, Sv 2.3 3 1 1 1 3 3.86 1.714 Hudson 2 0-0 2.0 2 1 1 0 2 4.50 1.000 Yarbrough 2 1-0 9.0 9 5 5 1 4 5.00 1.111 Grove 2 0-0 4.7 4 3 3 2 3 5.79 1.286 Varland 1 0-0 0.3 1 2 1 0 0 27.00 3.000 Bullpen 20 1-0, 2 Sv 31.3 26 16 14 9 26 4.02 1.117 Totals 25 4-2 52.0 45 29 23 23 54 3.98 1.308

Up next

The Dodgers run the Shane Mack gauntlet, finishing off the road trip in frigid Minneapolis for three games against the Twins before returning home to host the Padres over the weekend at Dodger Stadium. It looks like all right-handed starting pitchers slated to face the Dodgers in the coming week.