April 7: Cubs 8, Dodgers 1

Gavin Stone lasted only three innings, Dodgers infielders made three errors, and rain delayed the series finale by two hours, 51 minutes in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 4, 2024, 11:28am PDT
Apr 4, 2024, 11:28am PDT
-
April 7
Dodgers walloped in long, rainy day at Wrigley Field
In a game that was delayed by rain in the fourth inning by two hours, 51 minutes, the Dodgers were routed by the Cubs in Sunday’s series finale at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
-
April 7
A 2:51 rain delay at Wrigley
The series finale between the Dodgers and Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field in Chicago is delayed by rain.
-
April 7
Dodgers vs. Cubs game III chat
The Dodgers and Cubs play on Sunday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
-
April 4
Dodgers vs. Cubs series info
A look ahead to the three-game series between the Dodgers and Cubs, starting on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.