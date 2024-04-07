A brutal time for pitching injuries in MLB

Walker Buehler made his second minor league rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, and is perhaps only a few weeks away from returning from his second Tommy John surgery. He’s on the back end of a long period of rehab, and once he returns to the Dodgers will pitch in his first major league game in 22 months.

Buehler is not alone, sadly. He’s one of seven Dodgers pitchers currently on the injured list, a group that includes a full, talented rotation of Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Emmet Sheehan.

Across baseball, the last week has been particularly deflating for pitchers.

Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez struck out 10 and was dominant in six scoreless innings against the Dodgers last August, and put up a 3.15 ERA in 19 starts as a 20-year-old. But on Thursday the bad news came that he’ll need Tommy John surgery, ending his season before it began.

It’s a brutal blow for a Marlins staff that is already without former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, who had Tommy John surgery in October.

Another former Cy Young Award winner, Shane Bieber of the Guardians, will end his season with two wins in two starts with 20 strikeouts in 12 scoreless inning, because his UCL is broken, too. Cleveland announced Saturday that Bieber is headed for Tommy John surgery, too.

Gerrit Cole, last year’s American League Cy Young winner, is currently in the hellish limbo of not yet needing surgery with no ligament tear, but his elbow was balking enough in March that he’ll miss the first month of the season, maybe two, to see if rest provides the proper salve.

Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider, who won 20 games and finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting in 2023, left his start Friday with elbow soreness after decreased velocity, with MRI results Saturday showing damage to his UCL., and further evaluation required. Strider had Tommy John surgery in 2019 while at Clemson.

Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB Players Association released a statement on Saturday regarding pitching injuries this season:

“Despite unanimous player opposition and significant concerns regarding health and safety, the commissioner’s office reduced the length of the pitch clock last December just one season removed from imposing the most significant rule change in decades,” Clark wrote. “Since then, our concerns about the health impacts of reduced recovery time have only intensified.

“The league’s unwillingness thus far to acknowledge or study the effects of these profound changes is an unprecedented threat to our game and its most valuable asset — the players.”

Major League Baseball issued its own statement Saturday night in response to Clark:

MLB issued the following statement in response to tonight’s comments by the leadership of the @MLBPA: pic.twitter.com/Pgltw9xnZe — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 7, 2024

Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer wrote about the recent spate of pitching injuries, and Major League Baseball’s attempt to rectify the problem, including a current task force with scores of people trying to figure out actionable solutions. And reducing starter workloads has done nothing to alleviate baseball’s injury problem:

From Lindbergh:

Downsizing one value (volume) in the injury equation seems to have hurt pitchers, if anything: Counterintuitively, pitching less is still bad for you if it means pitching harder. Lower workloads with higher injury rates is the worst of both worlds.

Similarly, in March at The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris wrote about pitching injuries, including this from a prominent team physician with years of experience in elbow surgeries:

Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers’ head team physician, said teams are exacerbating the problem by emphasizing pitchers’ performance over their availability. “These front offices, unfortunately, are living more in the moment than taking a longer, broader-term view,” Meister said. “There is a way to manage this. What if a guy doesn’t have a WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) of 0.8. What if he has a WHIP of 1.1 but he’s able to play 162?”

Disincentivizing teams from having pitchers go all-out, 100 percent on every single pitch is no easy task, and changing habits in the sport will take some time. But whatever the solution might be, having so many prominent pitchers unavailable is a huge bummer.