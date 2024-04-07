Dodgers minors: Walker Buehler, Jared Karros, Edgardo Henriquez

Walker Buehler highlighted the minor league action on Saturday, retiring 14 of his 16 batters faced with six strikeouts in 4⅔ scoreless innings for Oklahoma City in his second rehab start. But here’s what happened in the rest of the Dodgers minors.

Player of the day

Jared Karros struck out five in five innings in High-A Great Lakes’ win on Saturday, picking up where he left off last year. Karros allowed four hits and waked none, and the only run against him came on a solo home run in the first inning.

Karros, the Dodgers’ 16th-round draft pick in 2022 out of UCLA, pitched two scoreless innings in the Freeway Series in Anaheim on March 26, with his dad, Eric Karros, calling the game for SportsNet LA.

Karros the younger ended last season with three appearances with the Loons, and allowed only one run in 13 innings, with 11 strikeouts.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

After both teams combined for one run through seven innings, the two innings were wild. Oklahoma City held on in the back-and-forth ending to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) 4-3.

The start of Saturday’s game was delayed 35 minutes by rain.

Trey Sweeney was hit by a fastball with the bases loaded to bring home the tying run in a three-run eighth inning. Kevin Padlo delivered the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly, and Hunter Feduccia singled home an insurance run that proved vital.

Rally time!



OKC scores 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to take the lead, capped with a RBI single by Hunter Feduccia! pic.twitter.com/ZNJgPEQeQj — Oklahoma City Baseball Club (@okc_baseball) April 7, 2024

In his first game back with OKC, Nabil Crismatt relieved Buehler and struck out five of his nine batters faced in pitching 2⅓ scoreless innings, allowing only a pair of singles.

Nick Ramirez in his Dodgers organization debut struck out his first two batters faced in the eighth inning. But then he hit a batter and allowed two singles, and a throwing error by Padlo on the first hit made it a two-run inning that briefly gave Albuquerque the lead.

Ricky Vanasco allowed a run on a hit and two walks in the ninth to cut the lead to one run. With runners on the corners and one out, Vanasco struck out his final two batters of the game, giving him three strikeouts in his one inning of work to close out the win.

Vanasco in his three games this season has faced 15 batters, and has six strikeouts and five walks in his three innings.

Double-A Tulsa

Down four runs entering the sixth inning, the Drillers scored 11 runs over the final four frames, including a seven-run eighth to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals), 11-4.

Second baseman Taylor Young homered and singled, driving in three. Every starter for Tulsa scored except for leadoff man Austin Gauthier, who was 0-for-5 but still drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Center fielder Jose Ramos doubled, singled, scored twice, and drove in a run. First baseman Griffin Lockwood-Powell reached base four times with a double, single, and two walks.

Drillers starter Ben Casparius struck out six in his 2⅔ innings, but he also allowed two runs and walked five. Left-hander Michael Hobbs struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief.

High-A Great Lakes

When Karros walked off the mound in the fifth, he trailed 1-0, but the Loons scored two in the bottom of the inning, built a bigger lead, then held on to beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 5-4.

RIght fielder Dylan Campbell, the Dodgers’ fourth-round draft pick last year out of Texas, drove in three with a pair of singles in the fifth and seventh innings.

Shortstop Noah Miller, who came from the Twins in the Manuel Margot trade in March, delivered an RBI single for a second straight game, and also walked three times on Saturday.

Brandon Neeck struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief. Great Lakes had a four-run lead entering the ninth, when Franklin De La Paz allowed three runs, two of which scored after he exited. Jonathan Edwards, after a single and a walk to load the bases up one, crossed over into the win column for the Loons by inducing a popout to first base in foul territory.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes fell to 0-2 with a 7-5 road loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres).

Right fielder Josue De Paula doubled home a run, scored a run, and also walked. Down two leading off in the ninth, De Paula missed another extra-base hit when Dillon Head tracked down his long drive near the center field wall.

First baseman Joe Vetrano had two hits and two RBI. Zyhir Hope doubled in the fourth inning, then walked, stole second base, and scored in the eighth.

Edgardo Henriquez, the 21-year-old who you might remember from impressing during the spring breakout game in Tempe in March, got the start for Rancho Cucamonga and pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. It was his first game action since August 9, 2022 for the Quakes, with Tommy John surgery sidelining the right-hander for all of last season.

Roque Gutierrez allowed three home runs and seven runs in his 4⅔ innings of relief. After the third of those home runs, in the fifth inning, Kendall George was limping a bit after pursuing the ball. Three pitches after the home run, Quakes manager John Shoemaker and a trainer went out to check on George, though he remained in the game to finish out the inning, but was replaced in the lineup by Cameron Decker in the sixth inning.

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-hander Gus Varland was called up to the Dodgers.

Double-A: Outfielder Damon Keith was placed on the 7-day injured list. Chris Alleyne joined Tulsa from extended spring training, and collected a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule