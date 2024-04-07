Dodgers vs. Cubs delayed by rain

For the third time in four years, an early-season Dodgers trip to Wrigley Field has been interrupted by weather. Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs is delayed by rain.

Chicago led 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning of play when the delay began at 2:43 p.m. local time and 12:43 PT. The Cubs have runners at the corner with one out, and Dansby Swanson due up. Gus Varland was pitching for the Dodgers.

The delay came right after Miguel Rojas at third base made an errant throw to first base.

“When Miguel Rojas can’t make a play, you gotta put the tarp on,” Orel Hershiser quipped on SportsNet LA.

After the completion of the second inning, the game was interrupted a few times, including for several minutes two batters into the bottom of the fourth, with the grounds crew adding countless bags of new dirt onto a worsening infield, trying to keep the game going.

The Weather Channel forecast says occasional rain is expected in Chicago until 6 p.m. CT.

Though the Dodgers’ three-game series at Wrigley Field last April was played without a hitch, rain wiped out the series opener between the Dodgers and Cubs in both 2021 and 2022, both of those series in the first week of May. In each case, a rainout meant playing a doubleheader the next day.

With Sunday being getaway day for the Dodgers — they play next on Monday in Minneapolis, where the Twins were rained out on Sunday — any postponement on Sunday would necessitate a future make-up date, if at all.

If Sunday’s game is suspended, one potential feasible makeup date could be Monday, June 3, currently an off day for both teams. The Dodgers are at home on June 2 and start a series in Pittsburgh on June 4. The Cubs are in the middle of a homestand, between series against the Reds and White Sox, though it would require approval since that would mean Chicago playing on 22 consecutive days.

Sunday is the second rain delay of the season for the Dodgers, who were upended for 35 minutes between the fourth and fifth innings on March 30 against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.