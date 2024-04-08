On the Road with Eli(zondo) and Adric: The 2024 itinerary of field research for the Guide

Share All sharing options for: On the Road with Eli(zondo) and Adric: The 2024 itinerary of field research for the Guide

Once again, we have reached that time of the year when I write out where I have been and where I plan to go in the coming year, for year three of field coverage for True Blue LA, which is a sentence that floors me every time I write it.

Let us check the final score of how 2023 went.

The 2023 Itinerary for Field Research for the Guide Dates of Games Opponent, Stadium and City Result Overall Record Starting Pitcher Dates of Games Opponent, Stadium and City Result Overall Record Starting Pitcher May 24, 2023 Braves, Truist Park, Atlanta, GA L, 4-3 0-1 Gonsolin May 26, 2023 Rays, Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay, FL L, 9-3 0-2 Syndergaard May 27, 2023 Rays, Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay, FL W, 6-5 1-2 Kershaw May 28, 2023 Rays, Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay, FL L, 11-10 1-3 Stone July 15, 2023 Mets, Citi Field, Queens, NY W, 5-1 2.3 Gonsolin July 16, 2023 Mets, Citi Field, Queens, NY L, 2-1 2-4 Miller, B July 17, 2023 Orioles, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD W, 6-4 3-4 Sheehan July 18, 2023 Orioles, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD W, 10-3 4-4 Grove July 19, 2023 Orioles, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD L, 8-5 4-5 Urias August 22, 2023 Guardians, Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH L, 8-3 4-6 Miller, B August 23 and 24, 2023 Guardians, Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH W, 6-1 5-6 Kershaw August 24, 2023 Guardians, Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH W, 9-3 6-6 Ferguson August 25, 2023 Red Sox, Fenway Park, Boston, MA W, 7-4 7-6 Lynn August 26, 2023 Red Sox, Fenway Park, Boston, MA L, 8-5 7-7 Urias August 27, 2023 Red Sox, Fenway Park, Boston, MA W, 7-4 8-7 Ferguson September 15, 2023 Mariners, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA W, 6-3 9-7 Miller September 16, 2023 Mariners, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA W, 6-2 10-7 Kershaw September 17, 2023 Mariners, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA W, 6-1 11-7 Miller, S September 30, 2023 Giants, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA L, 2-1 11-8 Kershaw

11-8 — not bad, but not terrible.

Duplicating the majesty of 2022 was a tall order for the Dodgers and the original 2023 plans did not have me returning to San Francisco. Looking back, the baseball was not as memorable as it was in 2021 or 2022, but the experiences were well worth it in any event.

If you factor in the inaugural amateur year of 2021, the Dodgers are 40-27 with me in attendance in 21 cities. Technically, I have seen Dodger games at 23 ballparks, as I have previously seen the Dodgers play the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics in their home parks before any of my writing at True Blue LA.

As such, it seems somewhat fitting that I plan on visiting both locations for the upcoming year. I currently have five trips planned for 13 games in six cities. I have plans to visit two new locales to see the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

My professional life has had far more uncertainty over the past couple of years than I would have originally anticipated. Admittedly, it is frustrating, but with my law degree, it is not if I will starve. But the uncertainty means that I had to be more tentative in my planning at least for the next couple of seasons.

I previously wrote in my preview of the 2024 season that the road schedule as a whole left quite a bit to be desired, apart from going to Seoul to start the year. That observation aside, I have finally set my preliminary travel dates for the coming season.

The 2024 itinerary of field research for the Guide Stop Number Dates in 2024 Opponet, Ballpark and City Comments, If Any Stop Number Dates in 2024 Opponet, Ballpark and City Comments, If Any 1a April 24 and 25 Nationals, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. First games since 2015 1b April 26 through 28 Blue Jays, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada 2 July 12 through 14 Tigers, Comerica Park, Detroit, MI Tentative, work situation 3 August 3 Athletics, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA Farewell to Baseball's Last Dive Bar 4 August 16 and 17 Cardinals, Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO Annual trip with my Mom 5 September 17 and 18 Marlins, loanDepot Park, Miami, FL Tentative, First games since 2021

Thirteen games in six cities or at worst, it will be eight games in four cities. Professional uncertainty is a terrible thing.

Admittedly, while game tickets have been purchased for Washington, D.C., Toronto, Detroit, and St. Louis, the only games and travel that are locked in stone for 2024 (barring injury or illness) as the first trip in April and my trip with my mother in August.

As I have been told, I have a very particular set of skills so any professional hiccups are likely to be quite short. But as my situation is currently, technically in flux, it would be foolhardy to overextend myself. Ultimately, Detroit and Miami are the first series on the chopping block if the unexpected occurs.

“Home” Games

Long gone are the days when I could do a ten-minute walk to Oracle Park, take a 30-minute train ride to Oracle, or a 40-minute drive to the Coliseum. C’est la vie.

I relocated to the Central Valley last year and getting to a decent airport is by far my biggest challenge. Sorry, Fresno Yosemite International, you just do not cut the mustard.

All things considered (rest in power, Dad), the Central Valley is not that bad if you are trying to reset your life. Apart from a dearth of things to do, the main pitfall for traveling Dodger fans is the lack of a decent airport if you are going anywhere outside of California without a connecting flight.

As I have written, the Coliseum is a pretty terrible stadium, but I feel it’s important to say goodbye with the ongoing clown show happening in Oakland, which seems imminent to move to Las Vegas at some point.

My general rule for Oracle Park remains: I do not go to games in San Francisco unless I am with friends and family because I have been to Oracle Park far too many times for there to be any novelty whatsoever. I covered Oracle Park in its Guide entry, and I ended up going once in 2023 (my sister’s first major league game ever).

If folks wish to go to Oracle Park and invite me, here are the dates for the upcoming year:

May 13-15

June 28-30 (weekend series)

Remember, with the balanced schedule, the Dodgers lose a home-and-home series with each National League West team, so there will be fewer opportunities to see the NL West teams going forward. Remember, in 2024, Giants-Dodgers will be done just after the All-Star Break this season, which is a sacrilege to the highest order.

Please holler if you wish me to tag along on any adventure to Oracle Park. If folks want to join me on the road, please reach out as soon as possible. The more, the merrier is what I always say.

As for upcoming Guide entries, considering that the Dodgers return to Minneapolis, New York City, Oakland, and Washington, D.C. this year, you can bet I will have something to share soon. Please look forward to it!