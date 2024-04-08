Dodgers minors: Zyhir Hope, Andy Pages, Ryan Ward

The four Dodgers minor league affiliates consolidated all of their offense into three games on Sunday.

Player of the day

Zyhir Hope had a powerful opening weekend in his first taste of full-season affiliate baseball. The Low-A Rancho Cucamonga outfielder homered twice on Sunday, and drove in four runs in the Quakes win in Lake Elsinore.

Hope, who was drafted out of high school in Virginia in the 11th round last year by the Cubs and then acquired by the Dodgers in January in the Michael Busch trade, also homered on Friday night.

One of three teenage outfielders for the Quakes, Hope hit three home runs in 43 plate appearances last year in 11 games for the Cubs in the Arizona Complex League.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Each of the top five hitters in OKC’s lineup scored in both the first and second innings in Sunday’s 11-3 rout of the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

Ryan Ward homered, doubled, singled, and drove in four. Andy Pages had three hits, including his first Triple-A home run, a two-run shot to left field in the second inning.

Andy Pages with AUTHORITY for his first Triple-A homer! pic.twitter.com/AJY5bQhecM — Oklahoma City Baseball Club (@okc_baseball) April 7, 2024

Trey Sweeney reached base four times with a double, single, and two walks, and the shortstop started at third base for the first time as a pro. Sweeney’s last game at third base came in 2019 for Lafayette in collegiate summer Prospect League.

Drew Pomeranz had a much better second time out for Oklahoma City than his first, striking out two in a perfect sixth inning.

Miguel Vargas walked twice and singled, and got creative to score his second run of the game.

It's not too often you see a sac fly on a pop up to the shortstop, but we just had one in OKC thanks to some savvy base running by Miguel Vargas. pic.twitter.com/o4Dp6Ul5fa — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) April 7, 2024

Double-A Tulsa

An extra-base hit barrage fueled the Drillers’ 12-9 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals), with four doubles and three home runs.

Left fielder Brendon Davis homered, doubled, singled, and scored three times. Designated hitter Austin Beck homered and doubled. Catcher Dalton Rushing doubled twice. Center fielder Jose Ramos homered and singled, scored twice, and drove in two.

Right fielder Lolo Sanchez didn’t have an extra-base hit, but did single four times and drove in three runs.

A seven-run second inning gave Tulsa a big lead, but starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr gave up four home runs and left with no outs in the fifth inning and only a 10-7 lead. Northwest Arkansas pulled to within a run with two runs in the seventh inning, but Michael Flynn pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the save to close this one out.

Ryan Sublette lived rent free in Northwest Arkansas hitters’ heads, pitching two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. He struck out two.

High-A Great Lakes

The good news for the Loons is that they were not no-hit on Sunday. But Kyle Nevin’s one-out single in the ninth inning the only hit for Great Lakes in a 2-0 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Great Lakes did walk five times, but they were spread out as such that they only batted twice with a runner in scoring position, and were 0-for-2. Noah Miller’s walk in the fourth inning was the only time the Loons leadoff batter reached base on Sunday.

The loss spoiled a strong mound performance by five Loons pitchers. Peter Heubeck started and struck out five in his 3⅔ innings, allowing one run.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Hope had a lot of offensive help around him in the Quakes’ 14-7 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres).

Second baseman Oswaldo Osorio, five days shy of his 19th birthday, hit his first Class-A home run, and reached base four times with a single and two walks. Catcher Jesus Galiz also homered, and he doubled and walked twice two, driving in three and scoring two.

Carlos Duran struck out three and walked three, allowing only an unearned run in his two innings.

Transactions

Triple-A: Elieser Hernández was added to OKC’s roster to start Sunday, replacing Gus Varland who was optioned Saturday.

Low-A: Right-hander Ben Serunkuma joined the Quakes from Arizona. He struck out three in 1⅔ scoreless innings.

Sunday scores

