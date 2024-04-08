Dodgers activate Connor Brogdon, option Gus Varland to Triple-A

The Dodgers on Monday activated Connor Brogdon before their series against the Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, and optioned Gus Varland to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Brogdon was acquired by trade from the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for minor league left-hander Benony Robles. Philadelphia designated Brogdon for assignment on Tuesday after a rough start to the season for the right-hander, with a 27.00 ERA in two innings over his three games, with twice as many walks (six) as strikeouts (three).

The Dodgers, who have been in scramble mode in the bullpen for over a week, are hoping for some sort of rebound for the out-of-options Brogdon, who had a 3.51 ERA, 3.97 FIP, and 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 130⅔ innings from 2021-23 for the Phillies.

Varland has pitched twice this season, once in South Korea then during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field on Sunday, recording one out in each game. Varland allowed two runs (one earned) in the series finale in Chicago, and was pitching when rain finally delayed the game for two hours, 51 minutes.

Varland, who was just recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, will miss out on this series in Minnesota, where his brother Louie starts for the Twins on Tuesday.

That Brogdon replaces Varland continues a chain of custody for a particular roster spot that has been remarkably busy for the last week and a half. Kyle Hurt was optioned to make room for Nabil Crismatt, who was designated for assignment for Dinelson Lamet, who was designated for assignment for Varland.

That roster spot has pitched in six of the Dodgers nine games, totaling 9⅓ innings while recording a win, loss, and a save.