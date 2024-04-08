James Outman, Shohei Ohtani home runs lift Dodgers over Twins

One day after a long rain delay in Chicago, rain came to Minneapolis on Monday too, but not enough to interrupt the series opener. James Outman and Shohei Ohtani nearly brought more rain with high fly balls that landed over the fence, powering the Dodgers to a 4-2 win over the Twins at Target Field.

It’s been a rough go so far for Outman, who struggled to start the season and sat againat four of the five left-handed starting pitchers the Dodgers have faced so far. With a week of all right-handers expected, this figures as good a time as any for Outman to heat up. He was 4-for-34 with a 37.5-percent strikeout rate when he connected for a towering home run to right field off Jay Jackson in the seventh to give Los Angeles the lead.

Ohtani has had no such struggles of late, entering Monday with four straight multi-hit games. Against the Twins, he doubled in the first inning that led to a run, then doubled again and scored the tying run in the sixth. Three batters after Outman in the seventh, Ohtani somehow muscled a fly ball to left field for a home run, his third in five games.

James utman with a go-ahead homer in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/1w0ZK8MbPQ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 9, 2024

Shohei homer? Right on Target. pic.twitter.com/xXwMXV83CC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 9, 2024

Ohtani in his last five games has 11 hits in 22 at-bats, with three home runs, four doubles, and a triple. He leads the majors with 11 extra-base hits this season, two more than Mookie Betts, who is second.

Those home runs made a winner out of James Paxton, who was much sharper in his second start with the Dodgers, though this one wasn’t scoreless like last Monday at home. Paxton walked five in that game against the Giants, but facing the Twins he only walked one and allowed three hits.

Most importantly, Paxton went six innings, after a week that taxed the Dodgers bullpen.

Maybe he’d like to have a cutter back, one that Manuel Margot deposited into the bullpen in left center for his first home run as a Twin. Margot, who was acquired by the Dodgers from the Rays in the Tyler Glasnow trade in December and then traded by the Dodgers to Minnesota on February 26, continued a string of old friends punishing the Dodgers on this road trip.

Michael Busch, traded by the Dodgers in January, hit his first Cubs home run on Friday against his old team, and then hit a three-run double on Sunday at Wrigley Field. Cody Bellinger, now in his second season in Chicago, homered against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Margot on Monday had two hits, and nearly had another bunt single in the fifth inning, but Max Muncy was ready for it and made a quick play to erase him.

Byronic hero for Minnesota

To say Byron Buxton has been injury-plagued undersells just how much time he’s missed. He’s been great at times when healthy, but he’s rarely been able to stay in the lineup, playing only 392 games in the previous six seasons combined. He was limited to designated hitter only in the 80 games he started in 2023.

But he’s back in center field this year, and showed why on Monday night. He tracked down a drive by Freddie Freeman to the wall in the first inning, turning a .760 expected batting average into an out and sacrifice fly, saving a run. Then Buxton in the sixth inning saved at least one and possibly two runs with this incredible diving stab to rob Teoscar Hernández.

Despite getting robbed, Freeman ended up with a two-hit night. In eight career games at Target Field, Freeman has 18 hits in 35 at-bats, hitting a robust .514/.538/.943 with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

Following Paxton, the trio of Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, and Evan Phillips retired all nine batters they faced to close out the win. The Dodgers improved to 9-4.

Monday particulars

Home runs: James Outman (1), Shohei Ohtani (3); Manuel Margot (1)

WP — James Paxton (2-0): 6 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

LP — Jay Jackson (0-1): 1 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 strikeout

Sv — Evan Phillips (4): 1 IP, 1 strikeout

Up next

Tyler Glasnow will be the first major league pitcher to make four starts in 2024, on the mound in the middle game of the series on Tuesday night (4:40 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA). Louie Varland starts for the Twins, one day after his brother was optioned to Triple-A by the Dodgers.