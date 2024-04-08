April 8: Dodgers 4, Twins 2

Shohei Ohtani had three extra-base hits. He and James Outman homered in the seventh inning to back James Paxton’s strong six innings in the Dodgers ’ win over the Twins on Monday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Twin killing by James Outman & Shohei Ohtani
James Outman and a scorching-hot Shohei Ohtani homered in the seventh inning, making a winner out of James Paxton as the Dodgers beat the Twins in the opener of a three-game series at Target Field in Minnesota.
Dodgers vs. Twins game I chat
The Dodgers and Twins begin a three-game series Monday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Dodgers activate Brogdon, option Varland to Triple-A
The Dodgers activated newly-acquired pitcher Connor Brogdon to the roster and bullpen, and optioned Gus Varland to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Dodgers vs. Twins series info
A look ahead to the three-game series between the Dodgers and Twins, starting on Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.