 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

April 8: Dodgers 4, Twins 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Shohei Ohtani had three extra-base hits. He and James Outman homered in the seventh inning to back James Paxton’s strong six innings in the Dodgers ’ win over the Twins on Monday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

4 Total Updates Since
Apr 7, 2024, 9:13pm PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the True Blue LA Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Dodgers news from True Blue LA