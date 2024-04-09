Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 option count tracker

Here we will keep track of every time a Dodgers player is optioned to the minor leagues during the 2024 season.

The collective bargaining agreement stipulates that a player cannot be optioned more than five times in any one season. This is not to be confused with option years, of which players usually have three (though in rare cases, when a player reaches the majors early, they might earn a fourth option year). This is only about the number of times a player can be optioned in one season, which was seen as a “quality of life” issue during labor negotiations ahead of the 2022 season.

Players getting optioned during spring training do not count toward the five-option limit, which only applies during in-season moves. Though the Dodgers opened the regular season a week early with two games in South Korea, any options won’t count until once the domestic regular season started on March 28. So when pitchers J.P. Feyereisen, Landon Knack, and Gus Varland were optioned on March 22, those do not count toward those players’ limit of five options in 2024.

Any player optioned five times in one season could still be sent to the minors, but it would require placing the player on waivers first.

In 2023, pitcher Gavin Stone used all five options. In 2022, the Dodgers optioned pitchers Andre Jackson and Ryan Pepiot five times each. In 2021, before the option limit was enacted, Mitch White rode the up-and-down 10 times during that season.

We will keep track of every time a Dodgers player is optioned during the 2024 season. In other transactional trackers, we also have a 40-man roster post that will be updated with every roster move, and another page in which we keep track of every injured list stint.

Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.