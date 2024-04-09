Every Dodgers game on national television in 2024

Here’s a look at every Dodgers game in the 2024 season that will be on national television in some form. It will be updated throughout the year as more games are added.

Before the season began, the various national networks unveiled at least some portion of their slate of games for this season. The Dodgers have three games on ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ in the first 11 weeks of the season, plus another exclusive mid-week broadcast on the network on July 10.

At least eight Dodgers games will be on Fox or FS1, with most of the September schedule for Fox still be be determined. The Dodgers have two games on Apple TV+ in the first half of the season, and two games on TBS in the first half as well.

ESPN Sunday night games are exclusive telecasts, which means no local broadcast on SportsNet LA. Same for Fox games on Saturday and Apple TV+ games on Friday. Games on TBS are not exclusive, and in most cases will be blacked out locally (usually at least one TBS game each year will be made available locally). FS1 broadcast are not exclusive, and aren’t blacked out locally.

As more national TV games are added, this post will be updated. Here is the full list of 2024 games available nationally.