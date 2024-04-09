 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Every Dodgers game on national television in 2024

Details of Dodgers games this season on ESPN, Fox, FS1, Apple TV+, and TBS

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Detroit Tigers - Game Two Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Here’s a look at every Dodgers game in the 2024 season that will be on national television in some form. It will be updated throughout the year as more games are added.

Before the season began, the various national networks unveiled at least some portion of their slate of games for this season. The Dodgers have three games on ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ in the first 11 weeks of the season, plus another exclusive mid-week broadcast on the network on July 10.

At least eight Dodgers games will be on Fox or FS1, with most of the September schedule for Fox still be be determined. The Dodgers have two games on Apple TV+ in the first half of the season, and two games on TBS in the first half as well.

ESPN Sunday night games are exclusive telecasts, which means no local broadcast on SportsNet LA. Same for Fox games on Saturday and Apple TV+ games on Friday. Games on TBS are not exclusive, and in most cases will be blacked out locally (usually at least one TBS game each year will be made available locally). FS1 broadcast are not exclusive, and aren’t blacked out locally.

As more national TV games are added, this post will be updated. Here is the full list of 2024 games available nationally.

Dodgers 2024 national broadcast schedule

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV/streamer
Date Opponent Time (PT) TV/streamer
Thu, Feb 22 at Padres (spring) 12:10 p.m. ESPN
Fri, Feb 23 Padres (spring) 12:05 p.m. ESPN
Wed, Mar 20 at Padres 3:05 a.m. ESPN^
Thu, Mar 21 Padres 3:05 a.m. ESPN^
Fri, Mar 29 Cardinals 7:10 p.m. Apple TV+*
Sun, Mar 31 Cardinals 4:10 p.m. ESPN*
Tue, Apr 2 Giants 7:10 p.m. TBS^
Sat, Apr 6 at Cubs 1:05 p.m. FS1
Sun, Apr 14 Padres 4:10 p.m. ESPN*
Sat, Apr 20 Mets 1:05 p.m. FS1
Sat, May 25 at Reds 4:15 p.m. Fox*
Tue, May 28 at Mets 4:10 p.m. TBS^
Fri, Jun 7 at Yankees 4:05 p.m. Apple TV+
Sat, Jun 8 at Yankees 4:35 p.m. Fox*
Sun, Jun 9 at Yankees 4:10 p.m. ESPN*
Sat, Jun 29 at Giants 4:15 p.m. Fox*
Sat, Jul 6 Brewers 4:15 p.m. Fox*
Wed, Jul 10 at Phillies 4:05 p.m. ESPN*
Sat, Jul 20 Red Sox 4:15 p.m. Fox*
Sat, Aug 17 at Cardinals 4:15 p.m. Fox*
*exclusive national broadcast (no local TV) ^blacked out locally

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the True Blue LA Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Dodgers news from True Blue LA