April 9: Dodgers 6, Twins 3

James Outman and Will Smith each hit three-run home runs to back a dominant Tyler Glasnow, who struck out 15 in the Dodgers second straight win over the Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Apr 7, 2024, 9:13pm PDT
April 9
Tyler Glasnow manhandles Twins with 14 strikeouts
Tyler Glasnow had been quite good at the beginning of his Dodgers career, but against the Minnesota Twins he was on a whole other level, striking out 14 in a 6-3 victory at Target Field
April 9
Dodgers vs Twins game II chat
Tyler Glasnow takes the hill for the second game of the series as the Dodgers vie for a series victory on the road
April 7
Dodgers vs. Twins series info
A look ahead to the three-game series between the Dodgers and Twins, starting on Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.