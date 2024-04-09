 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

April 9: Dodgers 6, Twins 3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
James Outman and Will Smith each hit three-run home runs to back a dominant Tyler Glasnow, who struck out 15 in the Dodgers second straight win over the Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Apr 7, 2024, 9:13pm PDT

