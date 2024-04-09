James Paxton gave the Dodgers the length they needed to beat Twins

After a week in which the bullpen accounted for 60 percent of the innings pitched, James Paxton gave the Dodgers just what they needed on Monday night against the Twins, pitching six strong innings in the win.

Paxton struck out four and walked one on Monday, and the only runs charged to his ledger came off the bat of Manuel Margot, who hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

“He left one up to Margot, but outside of that he was fantastic,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Minneapolis, as shown on SportsNet LA. “To get us through six innings allowed us to go to our leverage guys at the back end. It couldn’t have worked out any better.”

Byron Buxton singled to open the fourth inning, but Paxton retired his final nine batters faced to finish his night to get through six innings, something Paxton did in eight of his 19 starts last season, and on the year averaged 5.05 innings per outing.

James Paxton on Shohei Ohtani: "It's pretty awesome to watch. If he puts the barrel to the ball, it's coming off at 105+. It's pretty amazing just how hard he swings and how hard he hits the ball. I'm glad I have him on my side." pic.twitter.com/g8XzSlhksp — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 9, 2024

Paxton going six was followed by Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, and Evan Phillips each pitching perfect frames, giving Dodgers pitchers 18 straight outs to finish the win.

Last Monday, Paxton went five innings to beat the Giants, which in the early going is a formula that’s worked for the Dodgers. When the Dodgers starting pitcher lasts at least five innings this season, the Dodgers are 8-1; when the starter exits early, the Dodgers are 1-3.

It makes sense on a team with a good offense, but also reduces the strain on the bullpen, to which the Dodgers have added four different pitchers over the last nine days, all taking turns in the same roster spot.

The formula held for the Dodgers last year as well, going 79-37 (.681) when they had a pitcher last five or more innings, and 21-25 (,457) when they didn’t.

Up next the Dodgers have Tyler Glasnow on the mound on Tuesday, fresh off a pair of six-inning starts, and he’ll be on five days rest.