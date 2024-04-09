Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Ryan Pepiot

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani weighed in on the recent debate surrounding pitching injuries, noting that the pitch clock may have something to do with the recent rise in serious issues, writes Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic:

“I’m sure there’s some added pressure just to the body in having to maintain a workload in less amount of time,” Ohtani said. “So just personally, I’m sure there could be (a connection), but nothing concrete to be able to say that it is the sole reason why.”

Another factor could be the desire to throw at max velocity and effectiveness at all times: After all, as Ohtani said, “it’s not like I could go into a game and just throw less quality pitches.”

The newfound epidemic of pitching injuries is creating chaos across the league, and New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole had plenty to say earlier this week about the problem, per Fox Sports.

“We are going to really understand the effects of what the pitch clock is maybe five years down the road, but to dismiss it out of hand—I didn’t think that was helpful to the situation,” Cole said after MLB released a statement in opposition to the Players’ Association’s concerns about the clock.

Cole also questioned the speed at which pitchers are developing new pitches and techniques, saying that the technology allowing them to learn and debut new skills so quickly may be unhealthy.

