Dodgers 2024 game results

St. Louis Cardinals v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Here’s a look at every single game of the Dodgers’ 2024 season, from starting with the Seoul Series in South Korea against the Padres to the entire regular season, plus any postseason games in October (and possibly November).

On the site, we do have a section entitled Dodgers Game Coverage, which contains every single story related to each game in question. In addition, every particular game has its own game stream, which holds every post regarding that particular game (preview, game thread, recap, any related news or roster moves, etc).

All of those game streams are linked below, in reverse chronological order. You can click on each one to find detailed information about each game in 2024. This post will be updated constantly throughout the season.

