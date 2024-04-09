Walker Buehler, Justin Verlander, Alex Wood weigh in on MLB pitching injuries

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler made his usual appearance on the Just Baseball podcast on Monday, and talked about what he’s working through on his minor league rehab assignment, which to date has featured two starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

His segment with Peter Appel and Jack McMullen on Just Baseball is below.

But also during the interview, Buehler had a thoughtful conversation regarding the recent uptick in pitcher injuries. Before getting to what Buehler said, there were a few other pitchers who weighed in in recent days.

Over the weekend, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark in a statement, “Despite unanimous player opposition and significant concerns regarding health and safety, the commissioner’s office reduced the length of the pitch clock last December just one season removed from imposing the most significant rule change in decades. Since then, our concerns about the health impacts of reduced recovery time have only intensified.”

Major League Baseball responded to Clark, saying, “This statement ignores the empirical evidence and much more significant long-term trend, over multiple decades, of velocity and spin increases that are highly correlated with arm issues.”

Yankees ace and last year’s American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, currently on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, likened the dueling statements from the union and league to “divorced parents,” per Associated Press.

Justin Verlander, who missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery, while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday told reporters, “I think it would be easiest to blame the pitch clock. In reality, I think you put everything together, and everything has a little bit of influence. The biggest thing is that the style of pitching has changed so much. Everybody is throwing as hard as they possibly can, and spinning the ball as hard as they possibly can.”

Former Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood had a tweet thread on Monday in which he noted how most pitchers throw with more intensity essentially year round, a big change from when he first started in the majors, and that competition has only increased this. Wood in the thread also wondered how the league can maximize recovery and reduce fatigue.”

Thread: Something being overlooked with the amount of arm injuries recently is the fact that a huge number of players now throw @ moderate to high intents close to year round. When I first came into professional baseball in 2012 as soon as the season ended I usually wouldn’t — Alex Wood (@Awood45) April 9, 2024

Here’s what Buehler, who has had Tommy John surgery twice, said about the increase in pitcher injuries during his Just Baseball interview. I thought this was a very thoughtful discussion:

“The emphasis on spin and velocity obviously has been what it is for years. I came up where velocity was important to get recruited, to get this, to get that. I think durability in terms of innings — when quality over quantity is the overarching theme, there’s going to be a few ways to follow those models.

“The best guys in our game are throwing harder with more pop, or more this, or more that, and I think that’s completely normal. The best guys in the game at one point where more command and movement based, and guys modeled themselves off of that, because that’s how it works. The more emphasis you have on quality, the more intensity you’re going to have just to get there.

“When you’re looking at quantity, there’s a lot of different ways to do that. There are guys who throw sinkers, or a lot of cutters, or whatever. But when you’re trying to punch guys out, there’s not a lot of ways to do it. So more guys are going to try to do the same things, and those things right now are very stressful on the body. I think that’s the first thing.

“The second thing is, most guys — yeah, the time, the pitch clock has been a change. I’m not a guy who thinks the pitch clock is that degenerative to elbows or shoulders. When you’re only having two or three of those pitch clock violations through the league every day, guys have adapted to it.

“I think doing that, continuing to alter it, continuing to alter the acceptable level of use of sticky stuff, all at once while everyone’s trying to throw the ball harder and spin the ball more, you’re taking something — the sticky stuff made it easier to spin the ball more. When you take that, guys are now trying to spin the same they were with it. Say that spin rate is 30 percent different, with or without a ball, or 20 percent, whatever the numbers will tell you.

“Trying to spin a ball 20-30 percent more when you’re already throwing 95 is almost impossible. The only way you can do it is by squeezing the ball harder. And when you’re getting a somewhat relatively inconsistent baseball, to not be able to use anything to create a consistent feel, to then create consistent pressure, there’s just been a lot of alterations to a game that thrives on consistency. And I think elbows are one of those things that really need consistency.

“I think the baseball being inconsistent is part of it. I think that was largely covered up by guys using whatever they were using to create a consistent feel for themselves. I think bio-mechanically, the throw that creates higher spin rate is a lot safer when the ball has some sort of tack or some sort of stickiness to it. If you’re trying to really spin it, you need to pull left really hard. If you pull left really hard, you’re going to spray more balls, high arm side. If you have something on your hand that prevents the ball from spraying, you’re also going to create more spin, even if the tackiness had no affect on the ball. It does, we know it does, but even if it didn’t, just that ability to not miss high arm side allows you to spin the ball better with more velocity.

“I think the focus on velocity and spin is probably 80 percent of the issue. But with the pitch timer, and if you have stuff that helps you accomplish that stuff easier, then maybe that’s the 20 percent that’s changed. When you’re talking about ligaments that are this big in the middle of the elbow that you’re trying to throw a ball 100, 20 percent is a big deal.

“I think we need to be a little more careful about making very drastic changes without really studying what is happening.”