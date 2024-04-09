Julio Urías charged with five misdemeanors from September 2023 arrest, per reports

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been charged by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office with five misdemeanors stemming from his arrest in September 2023, per multiple reports.

From Jack Harris and Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times, “The charges include one count of spousal battery, two counts of domestic battery involving dating relationship, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault. An arraignment is scheduled for May 2.”

Urías was arrested on September 3 during Labor Day weekend outside of BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on a suspicion of felony domestic violence, and released on a $50,000 bond. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on January 9 declined to file felony charges, instead turning over the case to the LA City Attorney’s office.

On September 6, MLB placed Urías on administrative leave, under the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He missed the final 25 games of the regular season plus three games in the National League Division Series. MLB’s investigation into Urías remains active, and he’s still on administrative leave while currently a free agent.

Under the league’s collectively-bargained domestic violence policy, a player can be suspended without criminal charges or a conviction. From the policy:

A Player may be subjected to disciplinary action for just cause by the Commissioner for a violation of this Policy in the absence of a conviction or a plea of guilty to a crime involving a Covered Act.

Players on administrative leave are still paid, so Urías received roughly $2.07 million of his $14.25 million salary for those final 27 days of the regular season when he was sidelined. But in any potential suspension, the previous time missed could count as time served, with Urías needing to pay back the salary received for the days in question.

Urías, who has already been suspended once under MLB’s domestic violence policy, having also served 20 games in 2019. To date, in the nine-year history of the policy, no player has been suspended twice.