Tyler Glasnow manhandles the Twins with 14 strikeouts

It was one of those evenings where the offense just needed to do quite literally anything, and Tyler Glasnow would drive the Dodgers toward a win. The offense did that and then some, and Glasnow did the rest with 14 strikeouts in a 6-3 win over the Twins.

Close your eyes and imagine complete, utter dominance on a major league mound. Fans out in Target Field didn’t need to do that, all they were asked to do was sit and contemplate the Twins try and fail to get anything going against Glasnow at his most dominant version.

When the Dodgers acquired the former Rays pitcher, there was no question mark about the outstanding ability he possessed, an outlier even among very good pitchers. It was all about health. Well, Glasnow is healthy and showing just how absurdly talented he is.

A total of 43 times, a Minnesota Twins hitter swung a bat against the Dodger starter, and in nearly half of them (21 whiffs) they found nothing but air.

Glasnow wrapped up his evening with a scoreless seven innings of three-hit ball, walking none and striking out 14 hitters, matching his career-high mark. It was the most strikeouts by a Dodgers' pitcher since Walker Buehler punched out 15 versus the Padres back on August 3, 2019.

The Dodgers have seen their fair share of dominant outings in the last few seasons, but Glasnow invoked a certain feeling not quite present since Clayton Kershaw at or near his peak form. This is no comparison, but a simple point to highlight a dismantling of an MLB lineup such as Minnesota’s.

There was plenty left in the tank to go back for one more inning for Glasnow as he left with only 88 pitches in an efficient 14-strikeout effort, but leading big, there was no sense in pushing it. Alex Vesia and Connor Brogdon wrapped up the game for the bullpen.

James Outman had been hitting the ball pretty hard, but with underwhelming results to say the least. Coming off a season of extreme highs and lows, it was important for the sophomore outfielder to get some production and build on the confidence he got.

It’s too early to tell, but hopefully, we can look back at this series against the Twins as a pivotal point in driving forward his success. Outman was the one who got the Dodgers on the board with a three-run shot in the top of the fourth, helping the team capitalize after stranding runners in each of the first three innings. It was Outman’s second home run in as many days.

Much like in the first game of this series, it was the long ball driving this offense forward as Will Smith doubled the lead with a three-run shot of his own an inning later, his first long ball of the season.

The only silver lining for the Twins in this game comes in the form of a special moment for Austin Martin, who may as well have been Freddie Freeman in tonight’s game. Martin got his first base knock in the big leagues and was responsible for two of his team’s three hits against Glasnow.

As the Dodgers continue to rotate arms in the final spots of their bullpen, Connor Brogdon was the most recent name to make his debut for the team, covering the ninth inning in this 6-3 victory. Unfortunately, Brogdon got Evan Phillips warming up as he allowed consecutive moonshots to the first two hitters he faced but bore down and got the next three, leaving Phillips out of this game and fresh for future appearances.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: James Outman (2), Will Smith (1); Ryan Jeffers (2), Carlos Correa (1), Alex Kiriloff (1)

WP — Tyler Glasnow (3-0): 7 IP, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts

LP — Louie Varland (0-2): 5 IP, 7 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

Up next

It’s your standard morning game on a getaway day as the Dodgers try and secure that sweep against the Minnesota Twins (10:10 a.m. PT; SportsNet LA, MLB Network) on the final day of the road trip before Thursday’s off day.