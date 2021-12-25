Filed under: Chavez Ravings The twelve days of Dodgers Christmas New, 4 comments By Eric Stephen@ericstephen Dec 25, 2021, 5:06am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The twelve days of Dodgers Christmas Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Dodgers Holiday Festival For the 12 days of Christmas, the 2021 Dodgers gave to us... Twelve batters bunting Eleven hitters tripling Ten fielders at third Nine rookies starting Eight arms a-balking Seven shutout losses Six-teen long innings Five-month-old rings Four walk-off wins Three-inning save Two pitchers Greene And a knockout of the Giants More From True Blue LA 2021 review: Ryan Meisinger ‘Twas the MLB lockout Dodgers 2021 season reviews 2021 review: Shane Greene Dodgers reportedly avoided arb with Bellinger before lockout 2021 review: Yefry Ramírez Loading comments...
