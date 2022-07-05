True Blue LA welcomes Jake Dicker

I’m glad to announce we have a new member of the writing staff at True Blue LA. Jake Dicker has joined the team.

Born in Los Angeles, Jake is a currently a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying journalism, as well as a die-hard Dodger fan. Currently, he writes for Bucky’s 5th Quarter, Wisconsin’s SB Nation site, and is a producer on The Arash Markazi Show. Previously, he has covered the Dodgers for DodgersBeat and is very excited to be joining the team at True Blue LA.

Jake, who is on Twitter at @jakedicker, will write for us a few times each week. Please give him a warm welcome in the comments below.