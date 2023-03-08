Dodgers vs. Mariners game chat

The Dodgers are back at it on Wednesday night, hosting the Mariners at Camelback Ranch, the first game after several players headed to their respective World Baseball Classic teams.

Tony Gonsolin was originally scheduled to start this game, but was scratched after suffering a sprained left ankle on Monday during morning workouts. Michael Grove gets the ball instead, making his third start of the Cactus League. Grove pitched one inning on February 25, then two innings last Thursday. Grove has allowed one hit in his three innings of work this spring, a solo home run.

A slew of pitchers on the 40-man roster are also expected to pitch in Wednesday night’s game, including Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Caleb Ferguson, Shelby Miller, and Jimmy Nelson.

Lineups

Old friend A.J. Pollock bats cleanup and plays left field for Seattle.

Evening baseball is back! pic.twitter.com/UQ479NxUpZ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 8, 2023

Game info