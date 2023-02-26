Dodgers vs. Cubs game chat

The Dodgers play their first of 16 games at Camelback Ranch, hosting the Cubs on Sunday afternoon.

Non-roster left-hander Robbie Erlin starts on the mound for the Dodgers in this one. Others likely to pitch are Brusdar Graterol, Shelby Miller, Alex Vesia, and non-roster pitchers Dylan Covey, Tayler Scott, Wander Suero, and Adam Kolarek.

Left-hander Justin Steele starts for Chicago.

Lineups

Freddie Freeman and David Peralta are starting for a second consecutive day.

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said getting Freddie Freeman and David Peralta in the lineup on back to back days is just a product of them ramping up for the World Baseball Classic.



Mookie Betts will be in the lineup tomorrow in Peoria. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) February 26, 2023

Old friends Edwin Ríos and Zach McKinstry start for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger, who started on Saturday, is not in Sunday’s lineup for Chicago.

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/uDoTVnqTSU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 26, 2023

Game info