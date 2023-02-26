 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cubs game chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers play their first of 16 games at Camelback Ranch, hosting the Cubs on Sunday afternoon.

Non-roster left-hander Robbie Erlin starts on the mound for the Dodgers in this one. Others likely to pitch are Brusdar Graterol, Shelby Miller, Alex Vesia, and non-roster pitchers Dylan Covey, Tayler Scott, Wander Suero, and Adam Kolarek.

Left-hander Justin Steele starts for Chicago.

Lineups

Freddie Freeman and David Peralta are starting for a second consecutive day.

Old friends Edwin Ríos and Zach McKinstry start for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger, who started on Saturday, is not in Sunday’s lineup for Chicago.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Cubs
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 12:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast), KTNQ 1020 (Spanish-language)

