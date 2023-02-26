Dodgers vs. Cubs game chat

The Dodgers play their first of 16 games at Camelback Ranch, hosting the Cubs on Sunday afternoon.
Non-roster left-hander Robbie Erlin starts on the mound for the Dodgers in this one. Others likely to pitch are Brusdar Graterol, Shelby Miller, Alex Vesia, and non-roster pitchers Dylan Covey, Tayler Scott, Wander Suero, and Adam Kolarek.
Left-hander Justin Steele starts for Chicago.
Lineups
Freddie Freeman and David Peralta are starting for a second consecutive day.
#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said getting Freddie Freeman and David Peralta in the lineup on back to back days is just a product of them ramping up for the World Baseball Classic.— Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) February 26, 2023
Mookie Betts will be in the lineup tomorrow in Peoria.
Old friends Edwin Ríos and Zach McKinstry start for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger, who started on Saturday, is not in Sunday’s lineup for Chicago.
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/uDoTVnqTSU— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 26, 2023
Today’s #DodgersST lineup vs. Cubs: pic.twitter.com/6OixIb6bbe— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 26, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Cubs
- Stadium: Camelback Ranch
- Time: 12:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (simulcast), KTNQ 1020 (Spanish-language)
