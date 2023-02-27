 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres game chat

By Craig Minami
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers Workouts Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers travel to Peoria to take on the San Diego Padres. This will be the first of two meetings, they play again next Monday at Camelback Ranch.

Jason Heyward makes his spring training debut, he will bat second and play center field. Ryan Pepiot takes the mound for the Dodgers,

Lineups

Mookie Betts makes spring training debut in the leadoff spot, Gavin Lux and Miguel Vargas will be at shortstop and second base respectively.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Padres
  • Stadium: Peoria Sports Complex
  • Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast), KTNQ 1020 (Spanish-language)

