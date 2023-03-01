Dodgers vs. Rangers: Chris Taylor starts at SS, Dustin May makes spring debut

The Dodgers’ first game of March is their first glimpse at a post-Gavin-Lux 2023. The shortstop was ruled out for the season on Tuesday with a torn ACL and sprained LCL in his right knee.

Technically the Dodgers already played a game knowing they’d be without Lux, but given the every-other-day nature of playing time to start spring training, Tuesday would have been another Lux start at shortstop. Instead, Chris Taylor gets the call at the position to start against the Rangers in Surprise.

Shortstop is nothing new for Taylor, who’s started 217 games at the position in his career. None of those starts came last year, when Taylor played just one inning at shortstop with ironman Trea Turner at the position.

Lineups

Miguel Vargas makes his third start of the spring, though he’s not yet been cleared to swing a bat after suffering a hairline fracture in his pinkie. Dave Roberts said Vargas might be given the go-ahead to swing by the weekend, per Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register. Despite not being allowed to swing, Vargas has walked twice in his four plate appearances so far this spring.

Old friend Corey Seager starts for the Rangers, who have a split squad on Wednesday.

Rangers lineup for split squad on March 1 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.



Today's home game in Surprise will be broadcast live via audio webcast on https://t.co/CUYNmSQl68. pic.twitter.com/HJxkZYxJDl — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 1, 2023

On the mound, Dustin May makes his 2023 spring debut for the Dodgers, while old friend Andrew Heaney starts for the Rangers.

Gavin Stone and Jimmy Nelson are also likely to pitch for the Dodgers on Wednesday, in what will be spring debuts for both. Brusdar Graterol and Caleb Ferguson are also among the probable pitchers for LA.

Game info