Dodgers vs. Reds game chat

Julio Urías makes his 2023 spring training debut on Tuesday as the Dodgers host the Reds at Camelback Ranch. The left-hander is expected to pitch two innings, which would be the longest outing to date for the team this spring.

Other Dodgers pitchers on the docket in this one include Noah Syndergaard and Jake Reed, appearing in their first game of the spring. Justin Bruihl, Bryan Hudson, and Jordan Yamamoto all pitched an inning on Saturday, and are slated to make their second game appearance on Tuesday.

Lineups

Miguel Rojas is back at shortstop as expected after leaving Sunday’s game with a cramp in his right foot. Rojas will be playing a lot more shortstop now that Gavin Lux is out for the season.

TJ Freidl starts in center for the Reds, but if he home run it’s likely Mookie Betts — who is not playing in the game — will be around to retrieve the ball.

Game info