Dodgers vs. Royals spring training game information

Now a week into spring training, the Dodgers play their first night game of the year, with a 5:05 p.m. PT start on the road against the Royals on Saturday. It’s the Dodgers’ second trip to Surprise in four days, after playing the Rangers on Wednesday.

This is the first of six night games on the Arizona portion of the Dodgers’ Cactus League schedule.

Ryan Pepiot starts for the Dodgers, making his second appearance of the spring. Old friend Zack Greinke starts for the Royals.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

MLB Network will also carry the game, though that telecast will be blacked out in the local markets.

This is the first game of the spring with no Dodgers radio broadcast.

Game info