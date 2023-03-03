Dodgers vs. Angels spring training game information

The Dodgers make the trip east through Phoenix to battle the Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Friday afternoon. It’s the first of five matchups between the two teams this spring training, including two games in Arizona before the Freeway Series in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Next Friday, March 10, the Angels come to Camelback Ranch to play the Dodgers again.

Tony Gonsolin makes his 2023 spring debut for the Dodgers, with old friend Tyler Anderson making his Angels debut. That All-Star duo combined for a 2.36 ERA in 309 innings with 31 wins last year for Los Angeles.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, which will be simulcast on AM 570 radio. Kirsten Watson is also on-site in Arizona, reporting.

SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

Game info