Dodgers vs. White Sox spring training game information

The battle of Camelback Ranch is upon us, with the Dodgers and White Sox — co-tenants of the Arizona facility — battle for the first of two times during this spring training.

The Dodgers are the home team on Sunday. In their next meeting, on Saturday, March 18, the White Sox will be the “hosts.”

Julio Urías makes his second start of the spring and his last one before leaving camp for the World Baseball Classic. Lucas Giolito starts for the White Sox.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

The television broadcast of Dodgers vs. White Sox will be simulcast on KLAC AM 570 radio.

Game info