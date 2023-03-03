Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

The spring training schedule lands on Tempe Friday, with the Dodgers facing the Angels at Diablo Stadium.

The Mookie Betts second base experiment makes its first appearance of spring training. That itch for Betts was scratched 15 times over the last three seasons, including 11 total starts at 100 innings at the position.

Tony Gonsolin starts on the mound for the Dodgers, making his spring debut. Justin Bruihl is the only other pitcher on the 40-man roster to make the trip to Tempe. Others slated to pitch include non-roster invitees Jake Reed, Robbie Erlin, Dylan Covey, James Jones, and Nick Robertson.

Old friend Tyler Anderson, who signed a three-year, $39-million contract with the Angels in November, makes his first start for his new team.

Lineups

Game info