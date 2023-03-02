Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks game chat

A divisional battle takes place at Camelback Ranch on Thursday, with the Dodgers hosting the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos Carroll (L) LF Peralta (L) LF Thomas (L) CF Freeman (L) 1B McCarthy (L) RF Martinez DH Rivera 3B Muncy (L) 3B Smith (L) 1B Barnes C Evans DH Heyward (L) CF Perdomo (S) SS Rojas SS Kennedy 2B Outman (L) RF Herrera (S) C Vargas 2B

Notable in the Dodgers lineup is Jason Heyward playing in back-to-back games for the first time this spring, starting in centerfield for the second straight day. Also making his first back-to-back appearances is Miguel Vargas, back at second base for a second game in a row.

To date this spring, Vargas hasn’t yet been allowed to swing while batting as he deals with the hairline fracture in his right pinkie. Even without swinging, Vargas has walked once in each of his three games, comprising half of his six plate appearances.

Michael Grove is on the mound for the Dodgers. Evan Phillips is set to make his spring debut, listed among the probable pitchers on Thursday. Alex Vesia and Phil Bickford are on the docket as well, with a spot or two in the opening day bullpen up for grabs.

Ryne Nelson starts for Arizona.

This is the Dodgers’ first game of the spring not broadcast in Spanish on KTNQ 1020 AM. The crew of Jose Mota, Fernando Valenzuela, and Pepe Yñiguez called the first five games of spring training, and will be back next for the Freeway Series in Los Angeles and Anaheim from March 26-28.

