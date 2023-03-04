Dodgers vs. Royals game chat

It’s the first night game of the year for the Dodgers, who are back in Surprise on Saturday night, this time to face the Royals.

Ryan Pepiot gets the start, five days after throwing an inning on Monday in Peoria. Other Dodgers pitchers slated to take the mound Saturday include Brusdar Graterol, Caleb Ferguson, and Shelby Miller, as well as non-roster pitchers Landon Knack, Tyler Cyr, Adam Kolarek, and Jordan Yamamoto.

Zack Greinke starts for Kansas City.

Lineups

Miguel Vargas makes his fifth start of the spring, though still hasn’t yet been cleared to swing the bat in a game, Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.

Got a peek at the expected #Royals lineup tonight vs. the Dodgers and righty Ryan Pepiot:



Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Hunter Dozier, 3B

Matt Beaty, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Edward Olivares, LF

Michael Massey, 2B

Freddy Fermin, C

Dairon Blanco, RF

Nate Eaton, CF



Zack Greinke, RHP — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 4, 2023

Game info