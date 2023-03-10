Dodgers vs. Angels spring training game information

The Dodgers and Angels meet again in Cactus League play, facing one another on Friday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.

This is the second meeting this spring training between the two Interstate 5 rivals, having tied on March 3 in Tempe. Today is the final meeting this year between these two teams in Arizona, but they will face off in the Freeway Series back in Southern California from March 26-28.

Clayton Kershaw makes his Cactus League debut on Friday. The left-hander threw 45 pitches in three innings in a B game on the back fields against the White Sox on Sunday at Camelback Ranch.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

The television broadcast will be simulcast on KLAC AM 570 radio.

Game info