Dodgers vs. A’s spring training game information

The Dodgers head to Mesa on Thursday afternoon to face the Oakland A’s at Hohokam Park, the first of two meetings between the 1974 and 1988 World Series participants.

These two teams will play again at Camelback Ranch on Sunday, March 19.

Ryan Pepiot starts for the Dodgers on Thursday, making his third start of spring training. The right-hander allowed a run in three innings through his first two outings, with five strikeouts and no walks.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

No radio broadcast for this one.

Game info