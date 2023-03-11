Dodgers spring training split-squad games vs. Cubs & Giants

The Dodgers have their first of two split-squad days this spring on Saturday, facing the Cubs at Camelback Ranch and playing the Giants in Scottsdale at the same time.

Noah Syndergaard starts the home game against Chicago.

SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training. Today’s Dodgers-Giants game is one of the two non-televised games. Both are on split-squad days.

For Dodgers vs. Cubs, Tim Neverett and Rick Monday will call the game on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. The television broadcast will be simulcast on KLAC AM 570 radio.

While Dodgers vs. Giants is not on television, the Giants are broadcasting the game on radio locally on KNBR 680 AM, which is available for subscribers to MLB AtBat.

Split-squad info