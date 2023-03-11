Dodgers split squad game chat

The Dodgers have their first of two split-squad days this spring on Saturday, hosting the Cubs at Camelback Ranch concurrent with facing the Giants in Scottsdale.

As is the case when the Dodgers next play two games on one day this spring (on March 21), SportsNet LA will televise the home game, with no TV for the other game. However, the Giants are showing the game on the NBC Sports app, but I’m assuming that might just be for folks in northern California.

Noah Syndergaard starts against the Cubs, with Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Caleb Ferguson, and Jimmy Nelson also slated to pitch in the game.

Non-roster invitee Dylan Covey starts against the Giants, with Yency Almonte set to make his spring training debut at some point during the game. Brusdar Graterol and Shelby Miller are also scheduled to pitch in that game, as are non-roster pitchers Tyler Cyr and Tayler Scott.

