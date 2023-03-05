Dodgers vs. White Sox game chat

No need for buses at Camelback Ranch on Sunday, as the Dodgers and White Sox play each other in their home park. Los Angeles is the home team in this game, the first of two meetings between the two teams.

Julio Urías starts for the Dodgers, making his second start of the spring. The left-hander on Tuesday threw 41 pitches in 2⅔ innings, the longest pitching appearance by a Dodgers pitcher so far in camp. Urías is headed for the World Baseball Classic next, and is expected to start Mexico’s opener in pool play next Saturday against Colombia, on five days rest.

Victor González will make his spring debut at some point later in the game. Also slated to pitch are Evan Phillips, Andre Jackson, and non-roster invitee Tayler Scott.

Lineups

Lucas Giolito takes the mound in Glendale. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/aKItq4geuy — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 5, 2023

Game info