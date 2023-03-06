Dodgers vs. Padres game chat

Could today’s lineup be a preview of their 2023 Opening Day Dodger lineup, we’ll know in due time. With players soon leaving for the World Baseball Classic, this could be the one of the last times we see Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman together in a Dodger uniform until the Classic is completed.

Miguel Vargas will still be tracking pitches at the plate, according to Jack Harris in today’s LA Times. The hope is that Vargas will be able to start swinging the bat in spring training games starting on Wednesday after the Dodgers have their first Cactus League off-day.

The traveling Padres will have a lineup with a small presence of likely 2023 regulars today.

Today’s game will finish up the Cactus League portion of the Dodgers against Padres games. These two teams will next play in San Diego on the first weekend in May.

Dodgers-Padres lineups Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Grisham (L) CF Betts RF Tatis Jr. RF Freeman (L) 1B Carpenter (L) 1B Smith C Campusano C Muncy (L) 3B Dahl (L) LF Martinez DH Nola DH Heyward (L) CF Odor (L) 2B Taylor LF Merrill (L) SS Rojas SS Witte 3B Vargas 2B

