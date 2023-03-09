Dodgers vs. A’s game chat

The Dodgers travel bus takes them across the valley on Thursday, facing the A’s at Hohokam Park in Mesa.

Ryan Pepiot starts for the Dodgers, like Michael Grove now vying for a potential spot in the opening day rotation with Tony Gonsolin currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Victor González and Phil Bickford are also scheduled to pitch on Thursday, along with non-roster invitees Jake Reed, Wander Suero, Adam Kolarek, and Tayler Scott.

Lineups

Miguel Vargas finally gets to swing in a game this spring.

Ryan Noda, selected by Oakland from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft in December, starts at first base for the A’s.

Where there's a hoot, there's an Oller pic.twitter.com/X2hDqgLAYu — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 9, 2023

Game info

Teams: Dodgers vs. A’s

Stadium: Hohokam Park, Mesa

Time: 12:05 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA

Radio: none

Concurrently, Team USA is playing the Angels, with Mookie Betts (at second base) and Will Smith both in the starting lineup. That game will be televised locally by Bally Sports West, and on MLB Network for those in other markets.