 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. A’s game chat

At the same time, Mookie Betts, Will Smith & Team USA play the Angels

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers travel bus takes them across the valley on Thursday, facing the A’s at Hohokam Park in Mesa.

Ryan Pepiot starts for the Dodgers, like Michael Grove now vying for a potential spot in the opening day rotation with Tony Gonsolin currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Victor González and Phil Bickford are also scheduled to pitch on Thursday, along with non-roster invitees Jake Reed, Wander Suero, Adam Kolarek, and Tayler Scott.

Lineups

Miguel Vargas finally gets to swing in a game this spring.

Ryan Noda, selected by Oakland from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft in December, starts at first base for the A’s.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. A’s
  • Stadium: Hohokam Park, Mesa
  • Time: 12:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: none

Concurrently, Team USA is playing the Angels, with Mookie Betts (at second base) and Will Smith both in the starting lineup. That game will be televised locally by Bally Sports West, and on MLB Network for those in other markets.

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...