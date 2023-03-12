 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Reds game chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Yonny Hernández, who starts at shortstop for the Dodgers on Sunday, has played second base, third base, and shortstop this spring training.
Yonny Hernández, who starts at shortstop for the Dodgers on Sunday, has played second base, third base, and shortstop this spring training.
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers make their only trip to Goodyear Ballpark this spring on Sunday afternoon, facing the Reds.

Dustin May starts for Los Angeles. Also scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers are Phil Bickford and Victor González, plus non-roster invitees Wander Suero and Adam Kolarek.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Reds
  • Stadium: Goodyear Ballpark
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...