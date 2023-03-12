Dodgers vs. Reds game chat

The Dodgers make their only trip to Goodyear Ballpark this spring on Sunday afternoon, facing the Reds.
Dustin May starts for Los Angeles. Also scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers are Phil Bickford and Victor González, plus non-roster invitees Wander Suero and Adam Kolarek.
Lineups
Today’s #DodgersST lineup at Reds: pic.twitter.com/D9XPthusAC— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 12, 2023
Joey. Votto. Is. Back. #RedsST pic.twitter.com/5ax5bDuEAA— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 12, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Reds
- Stadium: Goodyear Ballpark
- Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)
