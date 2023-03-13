 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Guardians game chat

By Eric Stephen
The Dodgers and Guardians play for the only time this spring on Monday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.

These two teams will play during the regular season in Cleveland in a midweek series from August 22-24.

Michael Grove starts on the mound for the Dodgers, with Gavin Stone, Jake Reed, and Matt Andriese also scheduled to pitch.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Guardians
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)

