Dodgers vs. Guardians game chat

The Dodgers and Guardians play for the only time this spring on Monday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.

These two teams will play during the regular season in Cleveland in a midweek series from August 22-24.

Michael Grove starts on the mound for the Dodgers, with Gavin Stone, Jake Reed, and Matt Andriese also scheduled to pitch.

Lineups

Got a fight with the Dodgers today.#CLESpring pic.twitter.com/67eAG3nhCC — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 13, 2023

Game info