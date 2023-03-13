Dodgers vs. Guardians game chat

The Dodgers and Guardians play for the only time this spring on Monday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.
These two teams will play during the regular season in Cleveland in a midweek series from August 22-24.
Michael Grove starts on the mound for the Dodgers, with Gavin Stone, Jake Reed, and Matt Andriese also scheduled to pitch.
Lineups
Got a fight with the Dodgers today.#CLESpring pic.twitter.com/67eAG3nhCC— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 13, 2023
Today’s #DodgersST lineup vs. Guardians: pic.twitter.com/ATZRdh73Xk— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 13, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Guardians
- Stadium: Camelback Ranch
- Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)
