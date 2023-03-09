Welcome to True Blue LA, Devin Csigi and Jacob Macofsky

We have a pair of new writers at True Blue LA, with Devin Csigi and Jacob Macofsky coming on board to write about the Dodgers.

Devin will analyze players for us, among other things. He’s also written about the Braves at Battery Power and about the Cardinals at Viva El Birdos.

“I’ve previously worked for Sports Info Solutions, a company that specializes in stat collection for college and professional sports,” he said. “Whilst working there I learned how to write NFL and MLB pro style scouting reports from former pro scouts.”

Jacob is a lifelong Dodgers fan who will cover games as well as offer analysis for us. He’s also written for the Valley Sports Telegram, covering scholastic and collegiate games throughout the San Fernando Valley.

I’m thrilled to have both Devin and Jacob with us at True Blue LA. Please give them a welcome in the comments below.