Dodgers vs. Rangers spring training game information

The Dodgers host the Rangers at Camelback Ranch on Thursday, the second consecutive night game for the Dodgers ater Tuesday’s off day.

It’s the second and final game between these two teams this spring. The Dodgers beat the Rangers in Surprise on March 1, behind home runs by Mookie Betts and Jason Heyward. That game was shortened by rain, and inclement weather returned on Wednesday, washing away Dodgers vs. Rockies as well as four other Cactus League games.

During the regular season, the Dodgers play the Rangers in Texas from August 21-23, their first visit to Globe Life Field since winning the World Series there in 2020.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

No radio broadcast for this one.

Game info