USA vs. Colombia game chat

The Dodgers-Rockies game at Camelback Ranch was rained out, which leaves the Wednesday stage to the World Baseball Classic.

Mexico already clinched Pool C earlier Wednesday with a win over Canada. Team USA can join them in the quarterfinals with a win over Colombia.

Mookie Betts bats leadoff and starts in right field for the fourth straight game for Team USA, and Will Smith is back in the lineup behind the plate, batting eighth.

USA VS COLOMBIA LINEUPS !! pic.twitter.com/dmexpcVNf8 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 15, 2023

