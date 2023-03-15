 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USA vs. Colombia game chat

By Eric Stephen
United States Workout Day Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Dodgers-Rockies game at Camelback Ranch was rained out, which leaves the Wednesday stage to the World Baseball Classic.

Mexico already clinched Pool C earlier Wednesday with a win over Canada. Team USA can join them in the quarterfinals with a win over Colombia.

Mookie Betts bats leadoff and starts in right field for the fourth straight game for Team USA, and Will Smith is back in the lineup behind the plate, batting eighth.

Game info

  • World Baseball Classic, Pool C
  • Teams: United States vs. Colombia
  • Stadium: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: FS1
  • Radio: TuneIn

