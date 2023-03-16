Dodgers vs. Rangers game chat

By the time the Dodgers take the field Thursday night against the Rangers, it will have been roughly 74 hours since they last played a game.

Monday was a day game, Tuesday was a scheduled off day, and Wednesday’s game was rained out. The latter pushed Clayton Kershaw back one day, so he’ll start this one against Texas.

Lineups

Rangers Lineup for March 16 at Los Angeles-NL.



105.3 The Fan will carry a live radio broadcast of tonight's game in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. pic.twitter.com/jzkFuZAw6e — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 16, 2023

Game info