Dodgers vs. Rangers game chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

By the time the Dodgers take the field Thursday night against the Rangers, it will have been roughly 74 hours since they last played a game.

Monday was a day game, Tuesday was a scheduled off day, and Wednesday’s game was rained out. The latter pushed Clayton Kershaw back one day, so he’ll start this one against Texas.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Rangers
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: none

