Dodgers vs. Cubs spring training game information

The Dodgers hit the road on Friday afternoon to take on the Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa.

This is the second meeting of this spring training between these two teams. The Dodgers beat the Cubs 9-4 at Camelback Ranch on February 26, which feels like ages ago.

During the regular season, both Dodgers-Cubs series are in April, on consecutive weekends. From April 14-16 they play in Los Angeles, which will mark Cody Bellinger’s return to Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers play a four-game series at Wrigley Field from April 20-23, including the final three games of the series during the day.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

No radio broadcast for this one.

Game info