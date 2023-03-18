Dodgers vs. White Sox spring training game information

The two Camelback Ranch co-tenants will face off again on Saturday afternoon, with the Dodgers as the “road” team in this one against the White Sox.

This is the second meeting this spring between the two teams. The Dodgers prevailed 8-4 on March 5, when Los Angeles was the home team.

Michael Grove starts for the Dodgers, making his fifth start of the spring. The right-hander is in a battle with Friday starter Ryan Pepiot for the rotation spot temporarily vacated by Tony Gonsolin, who is dealing with a sprained ankle and is unlikely to make the opening day roster.

Michael Kopech starts for Chicago.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

No radio broadcast for this one.

Game info