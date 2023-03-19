Dodgers vs. A’s spring training game information

The Dodgers host the A’s on Sunday at Camelback Ranch, the second of two meetings between the two teams this spring training.

Oakland prevailed in a 1-0 affair on March 9 at Hohokam Park in Mesa. The Dodgers and A’s play during the regular season from August 1-3, a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Dustin May starts on the mound for the Dodgers, his third appearance of the spring. He struck out seven batters in four innings and threw 64 pitches a week ago against the Reds in Goodyear.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

No radio broadcast for this one.

Game info