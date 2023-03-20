Dodgers vs. Rockies spring training game information

The Dodgers make the trip east to play the Rockies at Salt River Fields on Monday night, the fifth of six games under the lights for the Arizona portion of spring training for the Dodgers.

The bulk of the regular season is played at night, a contrast from spring training. But the Dodgers have two night games in their final six days in the desert. In addition to Monday against the Rockies, the Dodgers-Mariners game on Wednesday in Peoria is also under the lights.

After that, all three Freeway Series games against the Angels are night games, as are the first three games of the regular season for the Dodgers.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, which will be simulcast on AM 570 radio. Kirsten Watson is also on-site in Arizona, reporting.

SportsNet LA will televise all but two of Dodgers’ games this spring training.

Game info